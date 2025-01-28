Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A focus on the victims and impact of the Omagh bombing will have “important value” in educating others about the “real effect of terrorism”, a public inquiry chairman has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bereaved families and survivors have gathered at the Strule Arts Centre in the Co Tyrone town today for the inquiry which will examine whether the atrocity could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities.

Some 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins were killed in the Real IRA bomb attack in the Co Tyrone town on August 15, 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The names of all those killed in the bombing were read out at the public inquiry into the atrocity yesterday morning before all those assembled were invited to stand for a minute's silence in remembrance.

Michael Gallagher, the father of Aiden Gallagher, who was one of the victims of the Omagh bombing, arrives at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, for the first substantive hearing in the Omagh Bombing Inquiry. Picture date: Tuesday January 28, 2025. PA Photo.

Commemorative and personal statement hearings will be heard over the next four weeks.

These will begin with bereaved families giving pen portrait evidence of those who died, followed by survivors, emergency services and those working in statutory organisations.

The first commemorations heard were of Fernando Blasco Baselga, 12, and Rocio Abad Ramo, 23, two Spanish tourists killed in the bombing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed in the attack, said the focus on victims will “bring humanity” to proceedings.

Scottish judge Lord Turnbull, who is overseeing the probe, said he hopes all who support such acts of violence will learn of the actual indiscriminate and devastating consequences.

“Those beyond Omagh who listen and watch will, as I was, be shocked at the level of grief imposed on ordinary decent members of society doing nothing other than living their daily lives,” he said.

“Those who watch and listen will be overwhelmed and humbled, as I have been, on hearing of the appalling injuries inflicted on people of all ages, and of the dignity and compassion with which so many of those have coped with the changes in their circumstances which have been imposed upon them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evidence sessions will accordingly have an important value in informing and educating others as to the real effect of terrorist violence.

​"In this way, it is my sincere hope that all of those who supported or condoned the use of such acts of violence will learn of the actual indiscriminate and devastating consequences of the such selfish conduct for innocent, hard-working and caring people of all ages and for their communities."

Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney KC said the intention is to commemorate publicly each person who was killed in the bombing and to hear statements from those who were injured or directly affected.

He said this evidence will be a "key starting point in framing the inquiry's investigation into whether the bombing could have been prevented by UK state authorities".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be distressing evidence to listen to, but it is vital that it is heard and heard in public," he said.

"Understanding the impact of the bombing is critical to the investigation of the issue of preventability and for that reason we will not shy away from shining a bright light on the terrible consequences of that day."

The inquiry was announced by then- Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in 2023 after a High Court judgment recommended a public inquiry into alleged security failings in the lead-up to the atrocity, and also urged the Irish authorities to establish their own probe.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Irish government will co-operate “fully” with the Omagh bomb Inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish premier said that work with the inquiry team and and chairman had already begun, while Tanaiste Simon Harris – who was on visit to Stormont in Belfast on Tuesday – said the Irish Government “will not be found wanting”.

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, said he wanted to provide a “categoric” assurance that his Government would find a legal mechanism to ensure all requested material is supplied to the UK inquiry into the 1998 attack.

There is a significant cross-border element to the investigation into the Omagh bomb, as the attackers travelled across the border with the bomb ahead of the devastating blast in Co Tyrone.

Ministers in Dublin decided against holding their own separate inquiry but have pledged to co-operate with the UK one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the first substantive hearings beginning in Omagh on Tuesday, some relatives of the bereaved had questioned whether the Irish authorities would hand over all requested information. Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed, was particularly vocal on the issue. In yesterday’s News Letter, we reported how Mr Gallagher warned the Irish government to fully cooperate with the public inquiry into the attack – or he will take them to court.