UUP MLA Tom Elliott said that the Omagh families have had a long and difficult journey in the pursuit of truth and justice for their loved ones, who were murdered in the Real IRA attack in 1998.

“Now that the UK Government has set out their next steps, I would be interested to hear from the Irish Government on how they intend to deal with their clear responsibilities to provide answers, given the strong cross-border element to this bomb attack," he said.

"The same judgement that has laid the path for today’s announcement by the Secretary of State of an independent statutory review also made clear that the Irish Government should take similar steps."

West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan agreed that the inquiry was "a welcome announcement" and commended the Omagh families "for their determination and courage".

"However, they have always been clear in their vision that this cross-border attack required investigations to take place on both sides of the border," he said, adding that the onus is now on the Irish Government to provide "a simultaneous investigation".

Omagh Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly said his party is “proud to stand alongside the families” for those behind the bomb to be brought to justice “and full openness and transparency”.

But he urged the Government to scrap its planned Troubles Legacy Bill, as he said it would prevent other victims from accessing such truth and justice.

Earlier, Alliance MP Stephen Farry had urged the Secretary of State to ensure the terms of reference for the inquiry had “flexibility”, in case it needed to be expanded.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the Birmingham pub bombings, said she "could not be happier" for Michael Gallagher in securing the inquiry. His son Aidan was one of those killed.

