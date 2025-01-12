Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DUP MP Sammy Wilson says it would be "madness" to turn down an opportunity to open a gold mine in Co Tyrone which could create hundreds of well paid jobs.

He was speaking as a long-awaited public inquiry is set to begin on Monday into the proposed gold mine in Co Tyrone.

The Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) inquiry will be held at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

The project is being pursued by Dalradian, a firm based at Killybrack Business Park in Omagh but owned by American outfit Orion Resource Partners, headquartered in New York.

An image, from Dalradian, of what it envisages the mine site would look like in Co Tyrone.

Dalradian says the site "contains one of the world’s most promising undeveloped gold deposits and also contains substantial quantities of silver and copper, plus other critical minerals".

The firm has been doing exploratory work at the site in Curraghinalt, about 12 miles north-east of Omagh, since 2009, under prospecting licences issued by the Department for the Economy.

Sinn Fein said yesterday it is "resolutely opposed" to the project, citing concerns to public and environmental health.

However unionists have called for the public inquiry to be given a fair wind, in light of the economic potential the project could bring to Northern Ireland.

East Antrim DUP Sammy Wilson told the News Letter: "I think it is madness to turn down this opportunity to exploit the natural resources of the area which could create hundreds of well laid jobs and earn money overseas for Northern Ireland.

"When you consider what has been allowed overground, with unsightly windmills, there is no justification for not allowing mining like this underground will be far less environmentally damaging than the forest of wind turbines which have destroyed the Sperrins."

West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan MLA welcomed the inquiry as a chance for everyone to have their say on the proposal.

“I welcome the commencement of the public inquiry into the Dalradian gold mining project in Tyrone," he told the News Letter. "This is long overdue and provides a valuable opportunity for everyone to have their say, ensuring utmost transparency in the decision-making process about the scheme’s future.”

Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer said his party are resolutely opposed to the project

“The beginning of this inquiry represents a significant victory for the people here," he said. "For many years now the people of the Sperrins and the surrounding area have fought tooth and nail in opposition to this project.

“As public representatives they have come to us countless times to explain their concerns about the threat the project poses to public and environmental health, and we share those concerns.

“While we recognise that Dalradian Gold has made adjustments to their initial proposal, the fact remains they have not convinced the people of this area that the project can be carried out in a manner that poses no risk to public health, biodiversity or the environment, or that will not blight or permanently alter the iconic landscape in this recognised and protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“As such, Sinn Féin remains resolutely opposed to this project.

“I want to thank the people of the Sperrins who never waivered for a moment in their demand for this inquiry. I also want to thank my colleagues on Fermanagh and Omagh Council who pushed for this inquiry and have in fact appointed a legal team to represent the corporate view of the council, which is that the goldmine should not go ahead. "

A planning application was submitted for a full-scale underground mine in November 2017 to the Department of Infrastructure.

Locals objected to the proposed use of cyanide for processing at the site, and in 2019 Dalradian amended its plans to remove the usage of the chemical.

Nonetheless environmental objections have persisted from groups such as Save Our Sperrins, which is encouraging supporters to attend the inquiry hearings.

The mine has been objected to by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in whose area it would sit, and by neighbouring Mid Ulster District Council.

In 2020 the then-infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon decided against making a planning decision on the proposal and instead ordered an inquiry.

It is to be conducted by the Planning Appeals Commission and the hearings are to be held in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh from Monday January 13 until March 26.

Dalradian said: "Dalradian welcomes the start of the public inquiry next week into its planning application for an underground mine in Tyrone.

“Dalradian has submitted extensive proposals for an environmentally responsible project which will bring economic and social benefits for our local community.

“The public inquiry is the appropriate forum to discuss all aspects of the project.”

Dalradian has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009 with the aim of developing an underground mine.

It is said to contain one of the world's most significant undeveloped gold deposits as well as substantial quantities of silver, copper and other minerals.