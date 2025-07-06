A drag queen was photographed outside Omagh Gospel Hall after the Omagh Pride parade on Saturday.

A gay right rights campaigner has urged Pride Parades not to become “occasions for disrespecting other minorities” after police and the Parades Commission investigated complaints about an event in Omagh.

Jeff Dudgeon was speaking after Omagh Pride parade organisers posted a photo online of a drag queen posing "provocatively" outside a Gospel Hall.

Unionists had said that similar behaviour by loyal orders outside a Catholic church, by comparison, would attract severe censure.

The Parades Commission code of conduct for all parades requires organisers to exercise sensitivity outside places of worship.

The row comes after the Omagh Pride parade posted a photo on its Facebook site of a drag queen posing outside Omagh Gospel Hall during the organisation's parade through the town on Saturday 14 June.

Former UUP councillor Jeff Dudgeon claimed that if a loyal order parade had done similar outside a Catholic church, the media would have gone "demented" over the issue.

(He brought a legal challenge in 1981 which saw homosexuality decriminalised in Northern Ireland.)

TUV Equality Spokeswoman Anne McClure wrote to the Parades Commission and Chief Constable highlighting complaints about the drag queen posing “provocatively” at the gospel hall.

The Commission responded that it does not investigate such complaints, which are a matter for the PSNI, while police have now confirmed that "no offences" took place.

While the PSNI said it was initially looking into the matter, it declined to say what potential offences it was considering.

Potential offences under consideration in such cases could be, deviation from the notified parade route under the Public processions Act 1998, or an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 2003.

However Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said no offence had taken place.

“This matter has now been fully reviewed by officers," he said. "As such, it has been determined no criminal offences have occurred. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not be taking any further action in relation to this incident.”

Mr Dudgeon agreed that the conduct should not be criminalised - but urged the PSNI and media to adopt an "even handed" approach in future.

"I would concur with the police view that no criminal offence occurred," he said. "Offensive and foolish behaviour should not be criminalised, nor indeed should triumphalism.

"Pride events must not become occasions for disrespecting other minorities. I would hope the PSNI and media commentators, in future, adopt an even handed approach on such matters."

A TUV spokesman said it had written to the Chief Constable about the matter but has not yet received any response.

"However, it is beyond dispute that every parade in Northern Ireland is required to adhere to the standards of conduct laid down by the Parades Commission,” he said. “These include a requirement to show respect for places of worship.

"It is clear that at least one participant in Omagh Pride flagrantly ignored that obligation — and what is worse, his actions were actively promoted on Omagh Pride’s official Facebook page.

"No one seriously believes that if members of the Loyal Orders were involved in a similar act of disrespect outside a place of worship, they would not be pursued. Why, then, should Pride parades be treated as a special category of parade, exempt from the standards that apply to everyone else?”