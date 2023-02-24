Two gunmen shot Mr Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

Mr Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran in terror to get to safety, police have said.

David Scott, of the award winning organisation, Military And Police Support Of West Tyrone (MAPS), has known Mr Caldwell for 30 years.

Tributes are being paid to Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh this week after coaching a youth football team.

"Ever since he joined the police has been one of the most exceptional officers that the PSNI has ever recruited," he told the News Letter

"He is dedicated to his job and he is dedicated to his community. He never shied away from a task that he has been given and that is probably what has pushed him into the limelight over the past few years.

"Because whenever he gets the bit between his teeth he will not stop until he investigates and gets whoever is responsible. That's the sort of person he is. He's never shied away from that and he's never cowered away from that."

Mr Caldwell has repeatedly appeared in the media in recent years in connection with high profile investigations he has handled, he said.

Richard Scott of the Military And Police Support (MAPS) organisation in West Tyrone has known DCI John Caldwell for some 30 years.

Mr Scott served in the police with Mr Caldwell for around 15 years.

But since his retirement he has also worked over the past decade in his capacity with the MAPS organisation.

"So I kept contact with him as a friend and I know what he's been doing. I know how dedicated he is to his job. I know how good he has been all over Northern Ireland in bringing people to book."

He described the DCI as "one of the most outstanding police officers that has ever been produced in this area".

DUP councillor Errol Thompson says DCI John Caldwell is still the same person he was when he was 13 - very community minded and friendly.

But he is also widely respected in the community outside of policing, he said.

"He has such a wide circle of friends and I'm actually surprised by the amount of phone calls I'm getting from people who are concerned about him, from both sides of the community.

"People are really traumatised by what has happened and they're disgusted. People from all over the community hold John in very high esteem.

"But that is not only because of his police work, but because John has been so active, working with children in sports and schools."

He said that a trade union organised protest is being held in front of Omagh Court House on Saturday 25 February at 10am in support of Mr Caldwell.

Omagh DUP councillor Errol Thompson said he knew Mr Caldwell since the officer was only 13.

"I would have known his mom and dad when he was a boy, basically a young teenager," he said.

"I would have described him as a great lad. He was a friendly person and always had the community in mind even back at that stage."

He was always wanting to serve his community even at that stage and was involved in a range of organisations in his area.

As well as that Mr Caldwell would also have been helping out with his family farm, he added.

"Even at that stage he knew what was right and wrong and wanted to do the best for his community."

He understands the DCI was educated in Beragh and Omagh and then went directly into the police.

He started as a uniformed officer but over the past 26 years, as a professional officer he worked his way up through the ranks, becoming a detective and finally a Detective Chief Inspector.

"And in his professional career he has been involved in some very high profile cases and has been very much in the public eye."

Before the shooting he had been publicly involved in investigations into organised crime and violent republicanism, he added.

And as well as that he was always deeply involved in the community in the education and sports sectors.

