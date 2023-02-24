Omagh shooting: Retired senior police officer pays tribute to DCI John Caldwell as 'a very valued and competent colleague'
A senior police officer who served with Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has described him as a very valued and competant colleague.
Two gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.
Now retired Detective Chief Superintendent Norman Baxter is one of many people who knew Mr Caldwell to come forward and paint the same picture of a dedicated servant to his community.
"I had the privilege of working with John as a very valued and competent colleague," Mr Baxter said. "From an early stage in his career he demonstrated high potential through his natural ability to engage with people, support victims and those affected by crime, and his overwhelming commitment to public service.
"John has helped so many in his years of service. His sense of public service extended well beyond his police work and into the heart of his community. It is truly horrific that those with an evil heart and who have no moral compass would attack him with murderous intent, when he was at his most vulnerable - approaching him from behind when he was most vulnerable.
"The bravery and care John displayed by warning the young people close by, when he was under fire is in stark contrast to the cowardly actions of who in cold blood plotted and attacked him and then run away into the dark. We should all pray that John will make a full recovery and for his family that they may find comfort and hope at this time."