Two gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

Now retired Detective Chief Superintendent Norman Baxter is one of many people who knew Mr Caldwell to come forward and paint the same picture of a dedicated servant to his community.

"I had the privilege of working with John as a very valued and competent colleague," Mr Baxter said. "From an early stage in his career he demonstrated high potential through his natural ability to engage with people, support victims and those affected by crime, and his overwhelming commitment to public service.

"John has helped so many in his years of service. His sense of public service extended well beyond his police work and into the heart of his community. It is truly horrific that those with an evil heart and who have no moral compass would attack him with murderous intent, when he was at his most vulnerable - approaching him from behind when he was most vulnerable.