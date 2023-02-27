According to Troubles reference work Lost Lives, Brendan Burns and Brendan Moley died "when a bomb they were making exploded prematurely in a barn" near Crossmaglen on 29 February 1988.

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein advertised the commemoration for the two IRA men on Facebook last week, adding: "All are welcome to attend".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wreath laying took place at their monument in Creggan, near Crossmaglen, on Sunday past at 2:30pm.

A photo of the Sinn Fein event at Creggan near Crossmaglen on Sunday to mark the 35th anniversary of the deaths of IRA members Brendan Moley and Brendan Burns. The event was chaired by Áine Quinn, with the main speech being delivered by Councillor Aoife Finnegan.

According to An Phoblacht, the pair died "in tragic circumstances... when a bomb, which was being transported for an attack on a British military installation, prematurely exploded".

The anniversary event is often addressed by a high profile member of Sinn Fein, with the keynote address often widely published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2008 Gerry Kelly told the commemoration that their deaths inspired many others to come forward and "replace" the two young IRA men.

However on this occasion it was addressed by several low level Sinn Fein members, and no record of the speech was published.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh this week after coaching a youth football team.

Kenny Donaldson, Spokesman for Innocent Victims United, said: "Many innocent victims/survivors of terrorism and beyond this constituency are questioning the involvement of Sinn Fein with a commemorative event to Provisional IRA members a mere week beyond the brutal attempted murder of John Caldwell, when they stood alongside other political parties denouncing that act of violence upon a Police Officer".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Sinn Fein's continued coat-trailing and romanticising of ruthless terror needs to cease. And fellow travellers within loyalism or those who would wilfully justify proven criminal acts committed by individual members of the security forces need to all wise up once and for all. Don't patronise the rest of us by suggesting you're committed to a different future, free from the pains of the past when it is your actions and your words which are providing the breeding ground for others to take up the gun and the bomb."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart tweeted in response to publicity material for the event.

"On the one hand Sinn Fein condemn attacks on the security forces," she said. "On the other they commemorate two terrorists who died when the bomb they were handling exploded prematurely, no doubt saving the lives of security forces. Is it only ok to have murderous intent when Sinn Fein say so?"

Sinn Fein did not offer any comment on the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However former IRA prisoner and blogger Anthony McIntyre said it was "not inappropriate to commemorate two people from the Bobby Sands generation".

He added: "There is a clear line between killing for a political cause and killing for pure criminal motives. How ethical it is remains another matter.

"I don’t believe I have the right to kill anyone for my political beliefs and have come to view killing is something that should not be justified".