Mr Allister said: “With today’s ruling that Gerry ‘I was never in the IRA’ Adams should be considered for compensation over his nullified conviction, our courts are in danger of losing public credibility and being seen as becoming a tool of orchestrated claims against the state.

“My thoughts, again, are with the countless victims of the IRA who only ever got a pittance in compensation when loved ones were butchered by terrorists.”

He was commenting after a High Court judge ruled today that former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams was unlawfully refused compensation after his historic convictions for trying to escape from prison were overturned.

Mr Justice Colton quashed a decision to deny a pay-out to the former Sinn Fein President and ordered the Department of Justice to reconsider his application.

He held that newly discovered circumstances in the case qualify for an award made to victims of a miscarriage of justice.

“I am satisfied that the applicant meets the test for compensation under the Criminal Justice Act 1988,” the judge confirmed.

Mr Adams had been found guilty of two attempts to escape from lawful custody while being held without trial at the Maze Prison - then known as Long Kesh internment camp - in 1973 and 1974.