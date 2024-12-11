'Only one tradition being represented' in St. Patrick's Day plans says Ulster Unionist Councillor

Mossley Mill

An Ulster Unionist councillor has said ‘only one tradition is being represented’ in plans for a St Patrick’s Day event in Newtownabbey.

And Councillor Stewart Wilson also called for Ulster-Scots to be featured at the event

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Development Committee, Cllr Wilson said: “St Patrick is the patron saint for the whole of Ireland.”

“Surely, it would be preferable to have both traditions represented and that an Ulster-Scots aspect is included.”

The council is planning to mark St Patrick’s Day with a concert by The Rapparees, a Belfast band, at Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey, on March 1, two free family fun days, at Mossley Mill and at the Old Courthouse Antrim, on Saturday March 15th. An exhibition of Irish dancing dresses will also be held in Mossley Mill.

DUP Alderman Stephen Ross asked: “Are there no popular Antrim and Newtownabbey-based bands?”

Sinn Fein Cllr Annie O’Lone queried the £5,000 budget and asked if could be reviewed.

The officer indicated that £5k would be comparable for family fun elements of a programme and does not include the cost of bringing in the band.

Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile asked why the event is being held at Mossley Mill “instead of in the community”.

A report to the committee noted council events to mark St Patrick’s Day “typically, include family activities in different locations around the borough and a theatre production or concert at the Theatre at The Mill”.

Cllr Ní Chonghaile queried:”Why does it not go into the heart of the community such as V36 and open it up to the whole community?”

