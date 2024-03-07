Operation Kenova report into Stakeknife to call for Government and IRA apologies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The interim findings of Operation Kenova will be revealed on Friday after an investigation lasting seven years and costing approximately £40 million.

Kenova has probed the activities of the agent Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stakeknife was part of the IRA’s internal security unit, and Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

The interim findings of Operation Kenova will be revealed on Friday after an investigation lasting seven years and costing approximately £40 million. It was led for most of its investigations by current PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, pictured. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The agent was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year.

However, it is understood that Scappaticci will not be named in Friday’s 200-page report.

It is also understood that the report will call for a review into the UK Government policy of neither confirming nor denying sensitive information relating to intelligence issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also expected to call for apologies from the Government and the IRA to bereaved families and surviving victims.

Last week, the Public Prosecution Service announced that no prosecutions would be pursued after consideration of the last batch of files from the investigation.

Some 32 people, including former police officers, former military personnel and people linked with the IRA, were considered for prosecution on a range of charges from murder and abduction to misconduct in public office and perjury.

However, the PPS found there was insufficient evidence to pursue cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who previously headed up the Kenova probe, was asked if he shared the views of the current Kenova head, Sir Iain Livingstone, who expressed “frustration” that no-one would be prosecuted.

Sir Iain said last week that the team had built “a strong and compelling case which we are frustrated will now not be tested before a court”.