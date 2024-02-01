Opponents of DUP deal to restore Stormont due to meet in Moygashel on Thursday evening

Jamie Bryson speaks during a anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Ballymoney. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson are expected to explain the reasons for their continued opposition – rejecting DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s claim that the deal removes the post-Brexit trade barrier in the Irish Sea.

Mr Bryson said both the DUP and UUP are invited to attend.

In a social media post, Mr Bryson said the meeting will take place at Moygashel Orange Hall at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will join @JimAllister KC as we both set out our positions on the ‘deal’. Organisers have invited the DUP & UUP.

"I repeat my challenge to @J_Donaldson_MP – publicly debate those with whom you marched side by side in unity.”

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday morning, TUV leader Mr Allister said: "Sir Jeffrey Donaldson proclaims a great Deal, but won’t debate it with me. Why? If it’s so good, why doesn’t he take the opportunity to wipe the floor with me?

"Instead he adopts the childish, playground refrain: look what I’ve got, what have you got?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, the truth is that TUV was deliberately excluded from all talks and invitations from the Secretary of State. So, his taunt is trite and a feeble attempt to divert attention from his obvious abandonment of core unionist demands."