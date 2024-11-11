Opposition leader Matthew O'Toole says over two-thirds of Assembly time spent on non-binding motions

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole has questioned the Executive’s "failure to deliver" - claiming that two-thirds of Assembly time this year has been spent on non-binding motions.

Stormont’s opposition leader says it’s time for the Executive parties to get serious about government – saying that 70% of the Assembly’s debating time has been taken up by motions which won’t result in legislation.

Since the return of the institutions, the SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole has been highlighting the issue of governing parties bringing motions to the Assembly on issues about which the Executive could be legislating on.

Motions allow MLAs to express their views on issues, but don’t result in changes to the law or allocation of budgets.

Their overuse has been criticised as the public see politicians claiming they have voted on certain issues, and are left with the impression that something tangible might change.

Research conducted by the official opposition shows that since the return of the Executive, “70% of Assembly plenary time has been spent on motions, excluding Ministers’ Question Time, Opposition business and adjournment debates”.

Mr O’Toole says he wrote to the First and deputy First Ministers in March, asking when legislation would be brought forward around motions from Executive parties – and he has yet to receive a reply.

South Belfast MLA Mr O’Toole said: “As the year nears its end, many people in Northern Ireland will rightly be asking what the Executive has delivered for them since its return in February. Before the institutions were restored we heard Executive parties wax lyrical about their ambitious proposals around everything from rescuing our health service to providing childcare support to parents. Actual delivery has been painfully limited.

“Instead, we have motion after motion from Executive parties expressing their support for actions and policies that they are entirely responsible for. All this has achieved is confusing the public and disappointing people who expected the Executive not simply to talk to these issues, but to do something about them. That 70% of plenary time has been devoted to these motions, with less than half of the Executive’s legislation programme for 2024 brought forward says it all.

“I have repeatedly called on the Executive parties to bring forward legislation in line with their own motions, but they did not even deign to reply. This week we have motions on holiday hunger and school uniform costs for the second time this year. These are important issues, but people want action, not more warm words. Nobody expected Ministers to fix the problems we are facing overnight, but the lack of clear targets and concrete actions is striking.