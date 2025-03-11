Opposition leader questions Executive support for education reform - Paul Givan says he 'won’t be limited' by Programme for Government

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole.

​Some aspects of the education minister’s reform plans may require Executive approval – but Paul Givan says he won’t be limited by commitments made in the Programme for Government.

​The leader of the opposition questioned the DUP minister about his plans to reform how children in Northern Ireland are taught – a strategy Mr Givan described as the most significant in a generation.

Matthew O’Toole pointed to an absence of plans to change the curriculum in the Executive’s recent Programme for Government.

The SDLP MLA said: “There's lots of interesting stuff in here, and the test will be in the delivery. But one thing where this isn't mentioned is the programme for government.

“There's very little detail. In fact, the word curriculum isn't mentioned the programme for government. So can I ask how much of today's statement has been agreed by your executive colleagues?”

Minister Givan responded: “I think we do need to come to this from that fresh perspective, engage in these issues from an evidence based perspective. And I think that is welcomed.

“Of course, there will be some areas that we may disagree with, but I think we can all agree, in terms of the direction of travel that has been outlined, that we should be taking this forward.

“Of course, this sets out a high level strategy. Where there are issues, as we'll identify them, that may require referral to the executive, of course, that will follow the normal processes that we would need to do.

“But I haven't been restrained as a minister by not having a programme for government, nor will I be restrained by the areas that aren't mentioned within the programme for government in terms of the ambition that I have to drive forward education. So I will continue to do that.

“This is further evidence of my commitment to supporting our education system, our children, young people, and our teachers”.