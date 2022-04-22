Orange clergyman invokes gunrunners and Ulster Covenant as he denounces Protocol ‘cancer’

Mervyn Gibson of the Orange Order speaking during an anti Northern Ireland Protocol parade and rally in Broomfield Road, east Belfast. Picture date: Friday April 22, 2022.

In a bluntly-worded speech to a loyalist crowd in east Belfast last night, he said no unionist should re-enter Stormont as long as the Protocol exists.

He said triggering Article 16 (the much-touted get-out clause, which lets the UK suspend the Protocol if it is causing big social and economic problems) “will not cut it”.

He also said “we’ve had enough negotiations”.

“I don’t believe any Unionist elected should return to the Assembly, or an Executive be formed, until the Protocol is soundly and completed defeated,” he said.

“No fudge, no ambiguity, no Irish Sea border, and no foreign laws.”

It was just the latest in a long line of anti-Protocol protests, with more planned in the coming week (see sidebar).

Rev Gibson recalled the Ulster Covenant, the gunrunning by the UVF of old, and the foundation of the country in 1921 as he spoke.

The Presbyterian cleric and ex-Special Branch detective said: “Republican terrorists failed to bomb and murder us into a United Ireland over these last 101 years.

“Their apologists Sinn Fein cannot bully or bribe us into a United Ireland – they even say they want us as partners in a United Ireland, but their spin and sweet talking will not work, because we know the Republican leopard will not change its spots.

“We are wise to that enemy, whose motto was burn everything British, but their coal.”

He used an Ulster-Scots term, “sleekit”, to describe the Protocol: “devious, underhand, and sly”.

He continued: “If left in place the Protocol effectively makes Northern Ireland a place apart from the rest of the United Kingdom and forces – yes, forces – us into an all Ireland economy.

“If left in place the Protocol makes you and I subject to the laws and regulations of a foreign power and in time their influence will spread like a cancer...

“Apathy was not an option when in 1912 people signed the Covenant.

“Apathy was not an option when guns were landed at Larne and Donaghadee.

“Apathy was not an option in 1921 when Northern Ireland was founded.

“Apathy was not an option during the dark days of the troubles.

“Apathy did not secure 101 years of Northern Ireland.”

In terms of what can be done practically, he said that “we just can’t keep attending rally after rally, issuing statement after statement”.

Instead he stressed the need for the electorate to ensure all valid voters get to the polling station on May 5, and cast votes for “all the Unionists on the ticket”.

His address followed a large-scale march through east Belfast – just one of two loyalist anti-Protocol rallies being held in the city.