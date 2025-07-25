Orange Order and unionists generally have faced 'deeply unfair' treatment in the media says MLA

The Orange Order – and unionists in general – have been on the receiving end of "a sustained and deeply unfair campaign" in the media, a DUP MLA has said.

Meanwhile a TUV figure has said the media at large need to "carefully consider" the charge of bias levelled against them by the Orange Order.

Both said they backed the order's current campaign to adjust how it is portrayed in the media.

The matter has come to a head for the order after the Comber GAA story of last week.

A cross-community sport event in the Co Down town, organised by North Down Cricket Club, had been cancelled on July 14 amid opposition to the involvement of a GAA club in the event.

On July 15 from Goldsprings Orange Lodge in Comber had issued a statement saying "residents have made it clear that until the GAA takes meaningful steps to ensure it is fully inclusive and sensitive to the history and identity of the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist (PUL) community, its presence in Comber would be viewed with regret and opposition by many".

The BBC wrongly reported that the cancellation of the event had come because of the Orange lodge's statement. The BBC went on to issue a correction.

But by that stage the issue had already increased tension between the BBC and the order, which went on to accuse the broadcaster of "cultural bias" and "relentless and unbalanced" coverage, and criticised other media too for their approach to Orange issues.

Grand secretary Mervyn Gibson told the News Letter that it was embarking on a "campaign" to achieve "attitudinal change" in the way it is treated in the media.

The News Letter asked the DUP, TUV, and UUP if it supported the order's position.

DUP deputy leader Michelle McIlveen MLA said: “The DUP strongly supports the statement issued by the Orange Institution.

"For too long, sections of the media have waged a sustained and deeply unfair campaign against the Orange Order and the broader unionist and loyalist community. We have repeatedly highlighted this and challenged the media, but it continues unabated.

"Orange culture is too often misrepresented, ridiculed or vilified, while other cultural expressions are celebrated without question. This blatant double standard must be called out.

"The Orange Order plays a vital role in promoting faith, culture and community, and it deserves respect, not denigration.

"We commend the Institution for taking a stand and will continue to work closely with the Order to defend our cultural traditions without apology.”

And TUV culture spokesman councillor Matthew Warwick said: “TUV welcomes this intervention by the Institution and calls upon all media outlets in Northern Ireland to carefully consider the charges which – with the honourable exception of the News Letter – are levelled against them.

“TUV has been robust in its defence of the Orange Order and Loyalist communities which have come under attack, while other Unionists have stayed silent or even sided with the Republican narrative.

“The party’s detailed complaint about the BBC’s disgraceful disregard for its own editorial guidelines, in its reporting of false allegations against a lodge in Comber, remains active, and we have no intention of letting the matter rest until the BBC admits to its failures.

“That incident illustrated that the mindset of some in the BBC is to positively set out to defame the Orange Institution and put words in its mouth that were never uttered. Such conduct is totally unacceptable, and something TUV will not tolerate.”

The UUP had not responded at time of writing.

