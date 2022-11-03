Orange Order leader welcomes recommendation not to 'inflict' a parades commission on Scotland

May 2022 Orange Order parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland

Orange grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson was commenting after a working group established by the Scottish government found there is “no present need” for a body similar to the NI Parades Commission.

The working group was set up in response to concerns over a number of arrests being made at Orange parades in Glasgow last year.

That led to First Minister Nichola Sturgeon saying her government would give some consideration to the idea, with a panel of experts on marches, human rights and community engagement subsequently established.

The working group has now made 18 recommendations, however, it stopped short of saying that major reform was required.

It said that the situation should be monitored and improved at local, rather than a national, level.

The report said: "While we have found there to be many fruitful comparisons between the regulatory processes in Northern Ireland and Scotland, we have not heard evidence that would justify the transplantation of the NI Parades Commission model to Scotland."

Rev Gibson said: "We welcome the decision not to inflict a commission on the people of Scotland because [the Parades Commission] remains divisive in Northern Ireland.

"It continues to create a ‘no go’ area in Donegall Street, it continues to try to restrict communities from hearing their own cultural expression through music, and it makes illogical decisions with no consistency.

"Drumcree is still unresolved and [the commission] makes no attempt to assist with that situation – they bury their heads in the sand.”

Rev Gibson added: “We have always wanted rid of the Parades Commission and we continue to work behind the scenes to bring that about.”

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: "Marching, parading and protesting is of great importance to many people in Scotland for cultural, community and political reasons.

"The Scottish government fully recognises this and is committed to freedom of speech… of those seeking to participate in such events.

