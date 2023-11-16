​A decision has been taken not to change the Belfast route for the main 12 July parade - a matter which had been the cause of some internal debate.

It is understood that a final decision on the matter has now been taken by the Belfast Count Grand Lodge.

The current route, which begins at Carlisle Circus, runs through the city centre and out the Malone Road to 'the field' Barnett Demesne. After speeches and lunch, the parade then takes the same route back to Carlisle Circus.

Earlier this year, the organisation was considering shortening the route and axing a gathering in "the field" at Barnett Demesne.

The Twelfth of July parade in Belfast in 2022. Bands and Orange men form up at Carlisle Circus in north Belfast for the main Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The proposal followed criticism about anti-social behaviour and drinking at last year's festivities.Instead, a "circuitous route" from 2024 was being considered, a leaked internal document revealed in July.This would have seen the parade begin and end at Carlisle Circus with a much shorter route in the north of the city.A leaked internal report earlier this year said that among the reasons for the proposed cut was the hope that “it reduces the issues associated with the homeward element of poor behaviour, excessive alcohol consumption, late joiners, falling in by lodges and bands in inappropriate locations”.

The paper stirred debate on social media and in regular media channels in July.

One proposal was a shorter circular route that would be half the current length. If that was eventually adopted, he said, lodges would be hope by 1pm and would have an opportunity to hold a fun day in their own local park in the afternoon.

Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson told the News Letter there have been many significant changes in the Belfast Twelfth over the years.

The parades used to walk to Holywood and also Ballylesson (six miles south of City Hall).

From 1923 it went to Finaghy Road and changed to Edenderry in 1972.

Then about twenty years ago is changed to Barnett Demesne

."We continually enhance the parade for everyone and that is something we continually seek to do," he said in July.