The Orange Order has appealed to its members to help maximise the unionist vote in the forthcoming Westminster election.

In a letter to members, Grand Master Edward Stevenson said that the core values of the institution are closely aligned to historical events which resulted in the open and free democratic political system enjoyed in the UK and many other countries today.

"Over the coming weeks each member of the Institution has a major role to play as we approach the General Election on 4th July,” he said.

"I would personally encourage you to use your influence to maximise the Unionist vote.

"Ensure all your family friends and colleagues are registered to vote and encourage them to exercise their democratic right on 4th July by voting for the Unionist candidate of their choice.

"As Orangemen, we celebrate the Glorious Revolution of 1688 which laid the foundation stone of Constitutional Democracy, the Bill of Rights and regular elections.

"It is therefore incumbent on us to ensure that we use those very rights which were hard won by our forefathers.

"It is not my job, or that of the Orange Institution to tell you who to vote for. It is however my responsibility to appeal to you to ensure that you use your vote to support the Unionist candidate of your choice and to maximise the number of Unionist MPs returned to Westminster."

He acknowledged that there is currently "more divergence" amongst political unionism than many would wish.

But he added that the order has members across the full spectrum of political unionism and that the deeply held views of each "must be acknowledged and respected".

He also urged members to use their influence to see that the election campaigns "avoids personal attacks and infighting between Unionists".

Mr Stevenson urged members of the order to:

• Check the electoral list to ensure you are registered

• If you or others cannot attend a polling station, apply for postal or proxy votes by 14 June at: https://www.eoni.org.uk/Vote/Voting-by-post-or-proxy

• Encourage others to vote

• Pray that election apathy will be overcome