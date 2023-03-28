A statement from the organisation outlined that whilst the Windsor Framework 'has delivered some limited, but welcome practical adjustments to the existing Protocol' there are still 'fundamental concerns which were articulated in the text of the Anti-Protocol Declaration of September 2021'.

The statement read: "Many aspects of the Windsor Framework have been oversold. The proposed Green Lane is not a frictionless border. Substantial levels of bureaucracy which will disadvantage traders, hauliers and consumers remain and trade is clearly not unfettered as within Great Britain. If it were, there would be no need for a Green Lane.

"The Windsor Framework continues to treat Northern Ireland as a place apart within the United Kingdom and equal citizenship has not been restored. Article 6 of the Act of Union remains in suspension and as such, Northern Ireland continues to be a ‘semi-detached’ part of the economic Union the Act created.

The Orange Order has 'voted unanimously' against Windsor Framework deal.

“In order to address this situation, the United Kingdom government must create new legislation which reframes and protects the trading relationship between GB and NI so as to fully restore Article 6 of the Act of Union and create truly frictionless trade. The UK Government has the power and legislative authority to do this without the involvement of the EU as it would exclusively deal with internal UK trade issues.”

They believe that the Windsor Framework deal does not address their unease that 'Northern Ireland citizens are still subject to laws made by Europe, and therefore subject to European courts' and in order to resolve this, ‘the ECJ should only apply to NI goods manufactured for export to the EU’.

“Businesses will therefore have the option to opt-in to EU laws if they wish to trade in the European market, whilst the vast majority of our local business, which is carried out within the UK single market, would trade solely under UK rules.

“Detailed legislation and regulations have yet to be drafted and there is therefore an opportunity to address genuine practical concerns of traders and consumers.

“We believe there is still unity in purpose within Unionism, in that all parties continue to oppose the two fundamental issues that remain from the Protocol – namely the Irish Sea Border and the non-selective imposition of EU law on Northern Ireland.”

The DUP are opposing a return to power sharing as leader Jeffrey Donaldson explained that the Framework ‘does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties’, however, PM Rishi Sunak, says the deal isn’t up for renegotiation.

The Orange Order concluded by saying: “Like the Unionist political parties, we want these issues resolved so we can continue to work to make a Northern Ireland a better place for all.