Orange Order will take time to 'carefully scrutinise" the DUP's deal to restore Stormont power-sharing

An Orange lodge from Portadown on parade. Photo: Brian Little/PA

The ‘Safeguarding the Union’ agreement – drafted in response to concerns over the post-Brexit trading arrangements and a trade barrier in the Irish Sea – has been endorsed by the majority of the DUP’s elected representatives, meaning the party’s boycott of the power-sharing executive will end this weekend.

In the latest edition of the Orange Standard magazine, the Orange Order said: “The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, like other stakeholders, is now in possession of the agreement between the DUP and the UK Government in relation to resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol/ Windsor Framework and will begin to scrutinise it.

"The deal, entitled ‘Safeguarding the Union’, was made public on Wednesday, 31 January, when it was presented to Parliament by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris.

"Grand Master Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson said: ‘At this stage, we acknowledge publication of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ command paper and will now take the time necessary to carefully scrutinise its content. The paper and associated legislation is detailed in nature and runs to almost 80 pages. After careful consideration, it will be discussed at Grand Lodge where members will be able to give their views.’”

Speaking in a personal capacity, the Order’s grand secretary, Rev Mervyn Gibson, gave a guarded welcome to the deal, saying it “knocks” the likelihood of Irish unity “out of sight”.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Rev Gibson said that while the deal isn’t perfect, it is “a win for unionist determination and unity, and needs to be accepted as such”.

He added: “Let’s not turn a significant victory into a defeat. Had unionism not stood its ground there would be no changes.

“This deal will not only put a united Ireland out of touching distance, it will knock it out of sight.”

Rev Gibson also said it “achieved the objectives we required against the constant naysayers screaming ‘You’re wasting your time’”.