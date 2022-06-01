In a letter to DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who had written to BBC NI about how the event was covered, Kevin Kelly said: “We carried detailed reports about this event in our BBC Newsline programmes on 28 May and 30 May.

“These included contributions from some of those taking part and combined pictures from the parade route with specially commissioned aerial footage.

“All of this was complemented by related coverage on the BBC’s local news website and regularly updated reports on BBC Radio Ulster.”

The Orange Order's Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade leaves the Stormont estate. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry

Mr Kelly added: “We think our news coverage reflected the importance of the Orange Order’s event and its significance for those involved and many people within our audience.

“We marked the centenary of partition and the establishment of Northern Ireland in an extended series of BBC programmes, features and reports that were broadcast throughout 2021.

“This work included landmark documentaries on BBC NI’s television, a live BBC Newsline Special, live television coverage (on the BBC’s local and network services) of the interdenominational religious service in Armagh Cathedral; the Year 21 podcast series (which extended across the year); a programme of illustrated QUB talks about the events and the effects of partition; a Spotlight Special with Mark Devenport; Patrick Kielty’s (critically acclaimed) authored documentary on BBC network television; and NI 100, an ambitious suite of website stories and resources about the centenary of Northern Ireland – which we’ve continued to update, including with reports about Saturday’s event in Belfast.”

Mr Kelly added: “We seek to reflect community and cultural life in all of its different aspects and diversity, including the Orange Order. And we do all of this in the context of competing editorial (and funding) priorities and the diverse needs of the audiences we serve.”

He noted the complaints made by the DUP MLA about the absence of a live broadcast and also included six online links to stories BBC NI did about last Saturday’s event.