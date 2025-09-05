Orange Victims Day: Dr William Matchett challenges Provo propaganda on the past

Dr William Matchett speaking at an event to mark Orange Victims Day.

​The rewriting of the history of the Troubles by republicans was the theme of a lecture at Queen’s University as the Orange Order marked its annual victims day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lecture by Dr. William Matchett, entitled ‘Unjustifiable Violence’ was held at Riddell Hall in Belfast on Thursday night, and was attended by victims’ relatives and leading unionist politicians.

Many of the relatives of the 344 members of the Orange family murdered by terrorists during the were in attendance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orange Order said his presentation “highlighted the true nature of the terrorist campaign and the gallantry of those serving in the security forces”.

He also spoke on the need to ensure that the true history of those years is not rewritten by those who seek to justify and excuse terrorism.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson, who attended the event, said Dr Matchett had given a “crystal clear message” about the attempt by republicans to rewrite the past.

“I think it’s very important to hear somebody with William’s experience give crystal clear messages on how collusion is an illusion, and how we can push back on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During his talk he explained very well the propaganda behind it, the rationale behind why things are said to push [the IRA’s] ethnonationalist perspective – and the consequence of that.

“The consequence is to skew the narrative and to skew the state reaction in terms of investigations”, the DUP leader told the News Letter.