The main Orange Victims Day event this year will take place in Co Tyrone - where 85 members of the organisation where murdered by the IRA during the Troubles.

Commemorations are taking place across Northern Ireland over the next few days in memory of 342 members of the order who were murdered.

The majority of Orange victims were murdered whilst serving as members of the security forces, but others had no connection to the security forces.

The order adopted 1 September as the remembrance date in 2018.

The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in County Tyrone on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims’ Day. Grand Master Edward Stevenson, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland lays a wreath after the religious service. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

It was chosen because it is the anniversary of the largest loss of life inflicted on the Orange family from a single terrorist attack; The IRA murdered four Orangemen, with a fifth later dying from his injuries, in an attack on Tullyvallen Orange Hall in south Armagh on the same date in 1975.

This year, as the 1st of September falls on a Sunday, with the main remembrance event taking place with a church service in Ardstraw Presbyterian, Co Tyrone, led by Grand Chaplains Rev David Reid and Rev John Noble.

A short parade and wreath laying ceremony will also take place.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “This year, members of the Orange Institution and our friends in the other Loyal Orders will come together for a church service in Ardstraw Presbyterian on Sunday afternoon as we remember the 342 Orangemen and one sister who were murdered at the hands of terrorists.

“It is particularly significant that we meet in County Tyrone - my own home county – where 85 Orange members, including Orangewoman and UDR corporal, Heather Kerrigan, were murdered. I personally knew numerous victims and attended many funerals in a turbulent period of our Province’s history.”

On Monday, 2 September, representatives of the Loyal Orders will also gather at Brownlow House, Lurgan, for an Act of Remembrance and meeting of leaders.

Representatives of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution will join The Royal Arch Purple Chapter who are hosting this year.

Since 2018, when the inaugural Orange Victims Day was held, this has been the date the Orange Institution formally remembers the 342 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered by terrorists during the Troubles.

The Grand Master confirmed that the Institution would continue to lobby on behalf of innocent victims, and in so doing, counter all attempts by republicans to rewrite history.

He added: “We have seen an increase in the efforts by Republicans in attempting to rewrite history to make it look as if their campaign of murder was somehow justified, with claims that there was no alternative. We will never allow the perpetrators of violence to become the victims, and this will continue to be a cornerstone of our annual day of remembrance.”

The day will also be used to highlight the ongoing plight of the injured and bereaved in terrorist attacks.

As always, a series of commemorative events will take place across Northern Ireland. County, district and private lodges are being encouraged to hold events in their areas which commemorate murdered members within their locality.

Some of the events publicised across Northern Ireland for Sunday 1 September, unless on different dates below;-

:: Castledawson District LOL No1 – Short parade and service of reflection in Castledawson gathering at 5:30pm on the Curran Road corner ahead of a 6pm service in Christ Church Parish Church.

:: Randalstown District LOL 22 – Act of remembrance in Randalstown Memorial Garden at 8.30pm.

:: Sixmilecross District Orange Order - Annual Act of Remembrance/Wreath Laying at 8pm, RAPC Memorial Stones, Clogherny Parish.

:: Donaghcloney – Parade and Act of Remembrance at the Donacloney Village Orange Memorial Arch 6 September 6:30pm.

:: Mourne District LOL No.6 - Parade assembles at the Mourne Esplanade at 2:45pm, followed by service.

:: Rathfriland District No.3 - Rathfriland Cenotaph meeting for 7.30pm. Six murdered members from the district will be remembered.