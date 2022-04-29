The party’s candidate in the area, Keith Ratcliffe, said that he had “serious questions which demand answers” from Royal Mail on TUV postal literature in the constituency.

The TUV said it had provided Royal Mail with “a large number of addresses” which had not received flyers across Armagh, Markethill, Tandragee Laurelvale, Bessbrook, Loughgall, Ardress and Mountnorris.

However Royal Mail responded that they had only been given “a small number” and that there was “no evidence” of a problem.

Mr Ratcliffe noted that Royal Mail delivers postal communications, on behalf of each of the candidates in every election and paid for by their respective parties.

The flyers are a key part of anyone’s campaign as it allows candidates to reach every elector in the area directly, he said.

“In the vast majority of cases I am advised Royal Mail does an excellent job and their communication with TUV on the few occasions when issues have arisen during this campaign, and for that matter other campaigns, has been good with rational explanations offered for why the odd leaflet ended up in the wrong area.

“However, it has become clear to me that there is a systemic issue when it comes to the delivery of TUV postal literature in Newry and Armagh. We have been able to provide Royal Mail with a large number of addresses right across the consistency which have not received our literature. We know of addresses which have been missed in Armagh, Markethill, Tandragee Laurelvale, Bessbrook, Loughgall, Ardress, Mountnorris and other areas.

“In one particularly stark example, a person who signed my nomination papers got our literature. My relatives who live on either side of him on the same road did not receive my postal communication.

“Royal Mail have been unable to provide any exploration as to what has happened claiming that the managers in the relevant offices have said that all addresses have received their literature. They have promised to redeliver to the addresses we have provided them with but I believe the issue may impact on thousands of homes, something which could materially impact the result of the election in Newry and Armagh.”

TUV leader Jim Allister added: “This issue is so widespread it suggests there is an orchestrated attempt to disrupt our election campaign in Newry and Armagh. Royal Mail have been unable to provide a credible explanation thus far so we are calling on them to come clean on why TUV literature has not been delivered to a large number of homes”.

However Royal Mail said that a through investigation had revealed “no evidence” of any problems.

“We received a complaint from TUV about some residents having told the party that they had not received TUV’s election mail in Newry and Armagh,” A Royal Mail spokesman said.