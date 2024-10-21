Organisers of upcoming Kneecap rap gig blame unionists for change of venue in Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers of an upcoming Kneecap gig have said unionists are to blame for a change of venue for the concert.

The planned performance in the council-run St Columb’s Park in Londonderry’s Waterside has now been changed to Templemore Sports Complex in the Cityside on November 23.

However, Templemore is also run by the council – so the band is swapping one publicly-run venue for another.

Promoter Sorcass said the move from the eastern venue to the western one was down to complaints about the planned gig from “the DUP and sections of the Unionist community”.

A general promo shot of Kneecap's members

Kneecap are an outspoken west Belfast rap trio who perform in the Irish language and lean heavily on republican iconography.

For example one of their logos is of a burning police Land Rover, another is of a scowling balaclava face, and they refer to the existence of Northern Ireland as an ongoing British “occupation” (one of their previous tours was called “The Occupied Six”).

Meanwhile, the group refers to the PSNI as “the RUC” and song lyrics include threatening to shoot a police officer while they beg for mercy.

They were previously given about £1.6m of UK public money to make an autobiographical movie about themselves.

When a more recent application for a further £15,000 was turned down by the Tory government, the group described it as “censorship” and were granted permission by the High Court in Belfast to legally challenge the decision.

DUP MLA for the area Gary Middleton was quoted as telling the BBC earlier this month: "The idea of bringing Kneecap, a provocative, controversial group, with all that goes with it in terms of their lyrics and behaviour... the idea of bringing that to the park is something which I think the majority of people would recognise is not a wise idea."

Promoter Sorcass said at the time: “Yes, there were attempts to block this show, but we will not be silenced. Art cannot be censored. Culture cannot be stifled. This show is about more than just music – it’s about freedom of expression, and we’re determined to see it through.”

A statement from Sorcass this evening said: “Originally set for St.Columb’s Park, a shared space symbolizing inclusivity, the event faced backlash from the DUP and sections of the Unionist community, who voiced concerns over the cultural and political sensitivities surrounding the band’s performance.

"While organizers firmly believe that shared public spaces should be accessible to all, the priority remains ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly and safely.

"After careful consideration, the decision was made to move the show to Templemore Sports Complex.”

DUP Waterside councillor Niree McMorris said: “I don’t think that kind of band should be playing in any council facility.

"It’s not the right message we should send out. There’s plenty of other places they could hire.

"I certainly don’t agree with the content. And I say that with the best will... if it was a loyalist band, I wouldn’t want that either in a shared space.”