Party leader Jim Allister said the corporation has now scrapped it live coverage of the Twelfth parade in Belfast, as well as the NW200 on radio, but expanded its GAA output.

“It is telling that while the BBC have scrapped coverage of the 12th and now the North West 200, they are expanding their coverage of the GAA,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bias in the organisation is transparent. The North West 200 attracts many tens of thousands every year from all backgrounds and yet the BBC have decided to cut coverage while increasing their output of a sport which has a republican ethos and feeds division in Northern Ireland,” Mr Allister added.

North West 200

On Tuesday, the News Letter reported that the BBC was understood to be scaling back its radio coverage of the event in favour of more online content.

TUV Causeway council candidate Allister Kyle said: “The North West 200 is a key part of the sporting and cultural calendar not just of the local area but all of Northern Ireland. It is outrageous that the BBC should so dramatically scale back coverage of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will not only offend race goers but deprives a beautiful part of Northern Ireland of important publicity at a key time of the year for local businesses.”

However, a spokesperson for BBC NI said it will “provide more live coverage from the NW200 than ever before – bringing the best of the action to the widest possible audience across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.”

The spokesperson added: "All of the practice sessions and races will be available to view live on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website. There will also be three dedicated TV highlights programmes on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer and all the best action, news and reaction across BBC Sport Northern Ireland’s digital and social platforms during race week.