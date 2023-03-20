The 92-page guide calls English 'the language of a colonising nation' and tells staff to avoid the words 'mother' 'headquarters' - and even 'youth',

The introduction apologises for being written in and about the English language, saying: "We recognise that this guide has its origin in English, the language of a colonising nation. We acknowledge the Anglo-supremacy of the sector as part of its coloniality."

It also looks to outlaw "headquarters" as it "implies a colonial power dynamic"; "aid sector", which "cements ideology where an agent with resources gives support on a charitable basis"; and "field trip" because it can "reinforce colonial attitudes".

The new Oxfam language guide for staff has come in for stiff criticism.

Released on Monday, the publication tells staff not to say they "stand with" people they support because it "potentially alienates people unable to stand".

The guide approves the terms "parent" and "parenthood" but the document says staff should shy away from "mother" or "father" in order to "avoid assuming the adoption of gendered roles by transgender parents," the Daily Mail reported.

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that most people who contribute to Oxfam do so because they genuinely believe in helping people less fortunate than themselves in a practical and material way.

"They don’t expect their money to be used to promote this politically correct woke drivel," he told the News Letter.

"The fact is that the English language and its widespread use across the world including many of those countries which benefited from their connections with the UK, still benefits their citizens and economies.

"Those at the top of the extensive Oxfam infrastructure - some of whom have six figure salaries - would use their time better to look at efficient and practical ways of using the millions of pounds given by genuinely concerned ordinary people every year."

Diane Adams, Holywood and Clandeboye TUV council candidate, said it should come as "no surprise" that a charity formed by English Quakers in Oxford should find itself communicating in English.

“There will be many people who have contributed to worthy appeals run by Oxfam who will be bemused and even angry that time, effort and money is being squandered in such a fashion," she said.

“How will they be able to assist mothers in war torn and famine ravaged countries if they are unsure what a mother is?”

An Oxfam spokesperson declined to say if the guide would apply to NI.

“We are proud of using inclusive language; we won’t succeed in tackling poverty by excluding marginalised groups,” she said. “This guide is not prescriptive, it is intended to help authors communicate with the diverse range of people with which we work.

“We are disappointed that some people have decided to misrepresent the advice offered in the guide which clearly states that authors should respect the desires of those who want to be described as a mother or father.”

Oxfam pointed out that the guide says that it is "just a guideline for things to think about in your choice of language and is not intended as a prescriptive document".