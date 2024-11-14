Palestine protest jeers and hurls abuse at Prince William as he visits the Ulster University's Belfast campus
Although a couple of hundred people excitedly turned out to see the heir to the throne during his tour of the university’s Belfast campus, the day was marred by jeering and abuse from a small handful of protesters.
Passing close to a large crowd of well-wishers as he left the building, one woman twice shouted “William, what are you doing to stop the genocide in Gaza” while a man a short distance away began hollering foul-mouthed insults in between cries of “free Palestine”.
Like all Royals, the Prince of Wales doesn’t hold any formal political power and cannot directly intervene in diplomatic matters or government policy.
The protesters and especially the abuse was a black mark on what had been a fun day for the young students gathered to welcome the prince.
As one student said: “It was all fine, everyone started cheering and it was lovely, then those ones started up.
“I don’t know why they had to do it.”
Before Prince William arrived, a placard-waving group of a seven or eight people chanted pro-Palestinian slogans while loudly accusing him, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and former American senator Hillary Clinton of being complicit in genocide.
Although the prince met Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, during his visit, Mr Lammy was not there.
Mrs Clinton is currently the chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, but has no connection with Ulster University.
The protesters also chanted pro-Gaza slogans as the prince’s motorcade arrived at the campus.
