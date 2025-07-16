Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said that all visa applications have to be assessed “fairly and accurately”.

GAA Palestine has confirmed that a tour of a group of Palestinians who were to visit Ireland will no longer go ahead.

The group, which included 33 Palestinian children and young teenagers, were scheduled to arrive in Dublin on Friday, however they were denied entry by the Department of Justice.

In a statement, the GAA Palestine executive said it was with a heavy heart that it announced that the planned trip could no longer go ahead.

“The delay stemming from issues with the Department of Justice has ultimately resulted in this difficult decision, as time has run out to make alternative arrangements,” it added.

The touring party was scheduled to depart from the West Bank on Wednesday morning.

“We initially postponed departure for today, as the Department of Justice had informed us they were reviewing the appeal,” the statement said.

“However, the embassy in Tel Aviv is now closed – we had a driver pick up the passports to allow us to explore other options for the touring party to travel elsewhere, allowing us to provide these young athletes with the respite and opportunity they deserve.

“Even if visas are issued at this late stage, delays at checkpoints and borders are likely to cause severe disruptions and extended delays.

“Giving the children hope again, only for that hope to be dashed once more, would be too cruel.

“We are deeply disappointed by the narrative that has circulated suggesting that necessary documentation was not provided or that we were late in the submission of our appeal.

“We have been working diligently for months with the embassy in Israel.

“Despite numerous appeals over the past week requesting engagement, we have received no response from the Department of Justice.

“Our legal team has also attempted to communicate directly with the department, but we have once again been ignored.

“We are profoundly upset for all our GAA Palestine members, for the clubs that went to great lengths to organise this meaningful trip, and for the families who generously volunteered to host our touring party – transforming their homes with bunk beds and painting walls to welcome these young GAA players from the West Bank to Ireland.

“To our sponsors for their generosity, we do hope we can work together again in the future.”

It said it will look to other places where the children will be welcomed and celebrated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said that all visa applications have to be assessed “fairly and accurately”.

“I reject that criticism. Very many people apply for visas from the Department of Justice. Not all of them get media coverage. All of them have to be assessed fairly and accurately by the department,” the Fianna Fail minister said.

“We have immigration rules in this country for people who want to come here, whether it’s on a short-term visa or long-term visa and no matter who you are you have to comply with the immigration rules.