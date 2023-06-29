East Belfast’s annual Somme commemoration parade on Saturday has been given the go-ahead without being re-routed, but with an insistence from organisers that only hymns be played while passing the Short Strand area.

The parade begins at 6pm in Templemore Avenue and goes on an anti-clockwise loop through the east of the city.

Some 32 bands and 2,300 participants are scheduled to take part.

The route of the parade in east Belfast, running anti-clockwise from the red arrow. The area to the left of the red arrow is the Short Strand, coloured in green. It is separated from neighbouring areas by a peace line (in black)

It is so big it is sometimes dubbed a “mini-Twelfth”.

It is run by Ballymacarrett District LOL No 6.

The march marks the 1916 Battle of the Somme, one of the worst military bloodbaths in history, in which perhaps 300,000-plus soldiers were killed and several hundred thousand wounded.

The parade is organised by Ballymacarrett District LOL No 6, and has been taking the same route ever since at least 1998 when the commission’s records began.

Part of it passes by a major multi-lane road junction which runs alongside the edge of the Short Strand, a neighbourhood which the commission describes as “perceived as predominantly‘nationalist/republican’.”

In the past the police have erected temporary riot screens separating the parade from the Short Strand.

In its determination, the commission says Short Strand residents have been “providing diversionary schemes for young people” to distract them while the parade is on, but that “diversionary activities for their youth are becoming increasingly difficult given the recentfunding cuts”.

Whilst acknowledging that the parade “is a significant traditional event in the life of a large section of the community in east Belfast,” the commission’s ruling says: “The Short Strand Residents’ Association has made repeated representation to the Commission expressing their longstanding serious concerns about the negative impact of this parade.

"They stated that as a community they feel completely deflated and despondent. They believe there is a failure to appreciate the true impact this parade has on their community.

"Despite all their efforts they have not yet had any communication from or engagement with the Orange Order about this parade, but instead have had to absorb, within their own community, tensions not of their making…

"Whilst the Commission acknowledges the significance of this parade to the PUL communityit has still not heard from the organiser about the relevance of the Albertbridge Road routeto the parade [the bit passing the Short Strand].

"The Commission expressly noted in its previous determinations the need forthe organiser to engage with the residents in relation to this parade.

"The Commission notes with disappointment that despite these efforts the organiser continues to rebuff all attempts at dialogue.

"This failure serves only to heighten tensions in the area and the feelingamongst residents that they don’t count.”

As well as ruling that hymns only be played in the vicinity, it also says there shall be no singing, chanting, or loud drumming and that marching should be dignified.