This afternoon, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

Carrie Johnson, the wife of the Prime Minister, has also been told to expect a fixed-penalty notice (FPN), her spokeswoman confirmed.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

“They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

And in a statement released this afternoon, Mr Eastwood said: “The very least that the public should expect from political leaders is that they abide by the law. But it is now clear that even the lowest standards are far too high for Boris Johnson and his administration.

“While thousands of people were forced to watch their loved ones die through the windows of care homes and hospitals, the British Prime Minister, his Chancellor and scores of their staff were enjoying birthday cake and popping wine corks in Downing Street. At a moment of deep personal sacrifice for many, they demonstrated cynical selfishness that makes a mockery of the lengths we all went to in order to keep our friends and neighbours safe.