Partygate: Boris Johnson found to have committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament

The Privileges Committee's recommended suspension for acts, including deliberately misleading MPs, would have paved the way for a by-election for the former prime minister if he had not resigned in anticipation.

Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a "deranged conclusion", accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called the committee led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman "beneath contempt" and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered "what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination".

Mr Johnson quit the Commons last week after reading the report’s findings, meaning he will escape the immediate prospect of a sanction.

Mr Johnson quit the Commons last week after reading the report's findings, meaning he will escape the immediate prospect of a sanction.

The recommended suspension far exceeded the 10-day threshold which, if approved by the wider House of Commons, could have led to a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Boris Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament with his partygate denials that merited a 90-day suspension, a cross-party investigation has found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Privileges Committee’s recommended suspension for acts, including deliberately misleading MPs, would have paved the way for a by-election for the former prime minister if he had not resigned in anticipation.

Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.

He called the committee led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

The MPs recommended that Mr Johnson should not be given a former member’s pass, which would grant him access to the parliamentary estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before his resignation on Friday, they said they had professionally agreed a suspension long enough to potentially trigger a by-election.

But they said he committed further contempts for offences including undermining the democratic processes of the Commons and being “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee”.

Mr Johnson quit the Commons last week after reading the report’s findings, meaning he will escape the immediate prospect of a sanction.