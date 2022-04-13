Sir Jeffrey said he personally faced difficult times when his father died during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

He also welcomed the apology issued by Boris Johnson, which he said went further than former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey during lockdown.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service took the decision not to prosecute anyone over attending the Storey funeral.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey told media in Bangor, Co Down, on Wednesday: “That was a very difficult time for all of us and when I think back to the restrictions that we faced at that time – couldn’t have a wake, only 10 people at the funeral and we obeyed all of the rules.

“Therefore, I understand the anger that people feel about this when those who make the rules are then seen to breach them.

“I welcome the fact that the Prime Minister has apologised, which I have to say, he’s gone further than for example, our deputy first minister, who said she would not apologise for attending a funeral, which in our opinion, breached many of the rules around the Covid regulations.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “As to the Prime Minister’s future, that is a matter for him and the Conservative Party.

“I’m not going to join in a chorus, because I can’t in the end, influence the decision the Prime Minister has to take.