'Patience of public can only be tested so far': DUP adds voice to James Meehan prisoner row
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Meanwhile the Department of Justice has defended the practice of "pre-release testing" for prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentences.
The department also appealed for the on-the-run prisoner in question, James Meehan, to turn himself in.
Meehan, aged 55, was convicted in 2009 of murdering a man three years prior over an altercation at a wedding.
His fatal victim was James McFadden of Londonderry.
Meehan was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in jail.
He ran away while out of HMP Magilligan on temporary release in December, and is reportedly now living in his home county of Meath in the Republic.
It was at least the third time he had absconded, with the last occasion having been in 2022.
The story hit the headlines again this week after UUP MLA Doug Beattie asked the justice minister "whether she will review the practice of day release for those prisoners who have abused the system".
The justice minister responded that she is "content" with the current arrangements, prompting Mr Beattie to point to Meehan's case and say: "This is a farcical situation and one that the justice minister must get a grip of."
Now the DUP's Joanne Bunting has added her voice, telling the News Letter: "The public will rightly afford people second chances to rebuild their lives, however their patience only lasts so long.
"Our system is one of serving part of a sentence in custody and part on license.
"If those released demonstrate they cannot uphold their responsibilities, they should be returned to prison to finish their sentence in its entirety and recommence their regime of rehabilitation."
The Department of Justice told the News Letter: "There are no full life sentence prisoners in Northern Ireland.
"Therefore pre-release testing plays a critical role in the resettlement of prisoners back into the community, particularly as the vast majority of prisoners who are subject to this have been committed to prison for long periods and for serious offences.
“When the Parole Commissioners make recommendations on an individual prisoner, the Prison Service will fully risk assess that person and begin the work to prepare them for release and reintegration back into society.
"Prisoners begin graduated release into the community, firstly under supervision then progressing to short periods of unaccompanied release where they work in the community.
"Managing those individuals is challenging and while every step is taken to mitigate risk, on some occasions prisoners will make poor decisions and fail testing.
"The alternative would be to simply release people without any prior testing which would pose a far greater risk to public safety.
“Regarding James Meehan – we would urge him to hand himself into the relevant authorities and for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police.”