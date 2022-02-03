The First Minister of Northern Ireland, Paul Givan is expected to resign today.

According to BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show, the DUP plans to release a statement this afternoon.

Last night, Northern Ireland's agricultural minister, Edwin Poots, announced he had withdrawn checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Givan Resignation: Why is Paul Givan set to resign as First Minster of Northern Ireland?

The checks form part of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland in the single market for goods, preventing a hard border with Ireland.

The protocol checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK has proved contentious, as there are suggestions it creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Here's everything you need to know about Paul Givan's expected resignation and what this means for Northern Ireland.

Who is Paul Givan?

Paul Givan is the First Minister of Northern Ireland, he was appointed to the role by Edwin Poots in June 2021.

Why is Paul Givan resigning?

Paul Givan is expected to resign over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show, the DUP Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots would not confirm when the resignation would be made on Thursday, instead saying that people would "just have to wait".

What happens if Paul Givan resigns as First Minister of Northern Ireland?

The office of First and Deputy First Minister in Northern is joint, so if he resigns that means that the Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will be removed from her post.

Parties will then have seven days to re-nominate and appoint a new First and Deputy First Minister.

However, if either party decides not to re-nominate a new minister, this means that the Stormont government cannot be formed and will not be able to function properly.

It is expected that even though the Stormont Executive would not be able to meet, those who remain in their posts but would be unable to make any new decisions.

To prevent the Stormont government from collapsing new rules were brought into Westminster to change this legislation, which will allow the government to continue, without having to have an election for between six to nine months.