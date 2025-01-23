Paula Bradshaw defends handling of Housing Executive 'institutional racism' allegation as Alliance MLA calls it 'ridiculous'

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has joined TUV and DUP criticism of a claim the Housing Executive is institutionally racist.

Stewart Dickson’s comments contrast with that of Paula Bradshaw – who would not challenge the claim at the time, saying it was not the role of the committee she leads.

The row has highlighted differing views within the body over its role – with the chair’s view, and that of other MLAs, being that it is not in the scrutiny committee’s role to question certain witnesses on certain issues.

The issue had prompted a previous row between the TUV’s Timothy Gaston and Ms Bradshaw on the Executive Office (TEO) committee – a relationship which has been fractious for months.

The Alliance MLA apologised in October over her decision to put the meeting into private session when Mr Gaston had attempted to raise a letter of complaint about her handling of previous meetings.

An appearance by the First Minister later that month to answer questions on the scandals engulfing her party over the Michael McMonagle affair resulted in weeks of recriminations over questions sent in advance, a prior meeting with Michelle O’Neill not recorded by committee officials, and undeclared text messages.

At the time, Mr Gaston challenged the racism claim – made by a representative of the African and Caribbean Support Organisation NI in a meeting last September – saying it was unfair and asking for evidence to back it up.

Sinn Fein’s Emma Sheerin and committee chair Paula Bradshaw criticised Mr Gaston for questioning the witness’s “lived experience”. Ms Bradshaw said she “was never going to challenge” someone giving evidence – saying it was the role of the committee as “scrutineers to possibly bring the Housing Executive in and put that accusation to them”.

On Wednesday, senior Housing Executive (NIHE) officials appeared before the committee – invited as a result of the comments.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson, who was not sitting on the committee when the claim was made, described it as a “ridiculous comment”.

Addressing senior NIHE staff the East Antrim MLA said he had worked with the organisation for many years “but to describe you as institutionally racist is just a ridiculous comment to have been made to your organisation. And I do recognise the Housing Executive that you describe, and the history of that organisation and the amazing work that you have done over the years”.

His comments were welcomed by the North Antrim MLA Mr Gaston, who said if Mr Dickson had been present when the allegation was made “I don’t feel it would have went as unchallenged as it did”.

He pointed to a statement from the DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons who said the NIHE is not institutionally racist and “anyone who makes claims to the contrary should back it up with evidence which has not been provided to date”.

However, tensions between the TUV man and Paula Bradshaw continued in the meeting – with the Alliance chair defending her decision not to question the racism claim. Mr Gaston asked the organisation’s representatives whether it had received an apology.

Ms Bradshaw interjected, accusing Mr Gaston of trying to create controversy.

“I, at that time, I said that this was his lived experience, and that we would invite the housing executive back to comment on it. And that is what we have done, and that was right and proper. Stop trying to create another controversy here”, she said.

The TUV MLA said “there is such a thing as lived experience, but you can't just make slurs like that against the public body without challenging to at least give one shred of evidence, which didn't happen on that day”.

In September, Takura Donald Makoni, from the African and Caribbean Support Organisation NI, said that organisations – including the Housing Executive – were guilty of institutional racism, and despite messaging on diversity, equity and inclusion, third sector organisations suffered from “ubiquitous” institutional racism.

Mr Makoni rejected criticism from Timothy Gaston saying he wouldn’t have experienced institutional racism because he is white.

