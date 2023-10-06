Pavement parking problem highlighted as Belfast City Council plans moves to curb inconsiderate drivers

Cars parked on the footpaths in Belfast

The motion, proposed by Alliance Councillor Tara Brooks, states: “This council acknowledges the challenges in solving this issue but resolves to work towards stopping vehicles from blocking pavements through inconsiderate or dangerous parking, including the undertaking of a public information campaign about the negative impacts of pavement parking.”

Councillor Brooks told the chamber: “As the city expands and our population grows, the problem of pavement parking will only get worse if nothing is done to curb it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pavement parking has a disproportionate impact on vulnerable people, wheelchair users forced onto the carriageway, visually impaired people being led by their guide dogs into the road, and parents with buggies and children also forced onto the road. Pavement parking across cycle lanes also impacts cyclists, rendering cycle lanes unusable.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “Enforcing pavement parking rules is complex. The Department for Infrastructure can issue a penalty if a car is parked over a pavement, over a double yellow line or other restriction.

“The PSNI has the power to issue a fixed penalty notice if a car is obstructing the pavement. I was out with the PSNI in South Belfast with their team in my neighbourhood, putting warning leaflets onto cars that are parked too far over the pavement.

“From the neighbourhood Whatsapp following this, it is pretty clear that not everyone understands the regulations around pavement parking. So I am suggesting that we need to play our part by giving people clear information around the regulations, and making people reconsider their choices about where to park and the impact this can have on others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Councillor Tracy Kelly told the chamber: “In my own constituency of Botanic, Sandy Row, Donegall Pass and the Market are examples of those communities that are living close to the city centre.

“They are putting up with commuters using their streets and their pavements as car parks. These are communities with very, very little green space, and their streets and pavements should be safe for kids to play on, not for cars to be parked on.”

She added: “I remember being on a site visit with a constituent, the DfI and the PSNI, on the Lisburn Road at Dunluce Avenue, which is a very narrow street. The partially blind constituent, on a daily basis, cannot make his way up his own street safely, just because of the pavement parking on both sides. He actually has to cut through into the next street through an alley, where it is wider and easier for him to manoeuvre with the white stick.

“While I and others were on the site discussing the difficulties he faced, a young mother was walking up the road with a toddler beside her and a pram in front of her. I know many of us have stories like that. But when I saw that (I thought it) was just so unacceptable and so sad, to see both of those parties, vulnerable people in my opinion, having to manoeuvre around their community unsafely.”