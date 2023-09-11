Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and European Commission vice-president Maros Šefčovič pictured during a visit to Youth Action in Belfast. They are pictured meeting Kasey English with her son Kai English Mason. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

TUV leader Jim Allister said that although the investment has been widely regarded as “benevolence from the European Union,” the UK providing around 85% of the £978 million (€1.14bn).

“Today, dressed up as generous benevolence from the EU, £730m of UK funding of Peace Plus, with minimal contributions from ROI and the EU, was announced in the presence of our colonial overlord from Brussels and interloper Varadkar – six of whose counties also benefit from this predominantly British largesse,” Mr Allister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Though over the years some peace funding expenditure has been very dubious, with ex-prisoners groups benefitting substantially, it is striking that at the very time HMG tells us there is no more money for public services, three quarters of a billion can be conjured up for Peace Plus,” he added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Allister during the TUV April 2022 Manifesto at the Dunadry Hotel. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken made a similar point.

“While there may be a perception that this funding is coming from the largesse of the EU, and 15% is indeed welcome, it must not detract from the fact that the majority of the funding is coming from our own nation," he said.

In his speech at the launch of the new funding initiative, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said Peace Plus “will focus on local community regeneration and transformation, and on building thriving and peaceful communities, especially in less affluent or more rural areas,” and added: “I am pleased to see that there will also be specific and tailored support for victims and survivors, and for children and young people”.

The DUP said that MP Carla Lockhart did not snub a major Peace Plus funding announcement in Belfast due to the presence of the Irish premier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lockhart had been on the guest list to attend the event at New Forge on Monday morning, along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and Mr Sefcovic.