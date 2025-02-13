People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has commended the bravery of a community campaigner against racism in the Mid Falls area of west Belfast who has suffered months of violence and intimidation.

Sean Doherty of the Beechmount Residents Collective (BRC) had every window in his family car smashed after organising a public rally against intimidating graffitti on home in the Beechmount Street area last week.

The PSNI said the victim of the hate crime had returned to his home overnight from 2-3 February to discover "paint had been thrown over the wall and a racist word daubed on the brickwork".

“We are investigating this as a racially-motivated hate crime, and would appeal to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have relevant doorbell camera, CCTV, or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number216 of 03/02/25."

The Beechmount Residents Collective (BRC) held a rally on 5 February against racist intimidation in the Beechmount area of west Belfast. Photo: Gerry Carroll, Facebook.

Police also confirmed that they received a report of criminal damage to a parked car in the Beechmount area of west Belfast shortly before 3am on Thursday 6 February.

"It was reported that a number of windows of the vehicle were smashed. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

It is understood the car belonged to Mr Doherty, taking place only hours after he helped lead a BRC rally against racist intimidation in the area.

The event was attended by some 50 people and was attended by trade union NIPSA, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, and United Against Racism Belfast.

﻿Gerry Carroll MLA is strongly backing Mr Doherty in the face of the intimidation.

"Racist violence and attacks are completely unacceptable in west Belfast and everywhere else," he told the News Letter.

"The people of west Belfast stand in solidarity with our migrant neighbours. I commend the response of local residents, who have strongly opposed this racist attack, as well as the hateful campaign of intimidation against one of the organisers of last week's rally."

Mr Doherty said an individual threatened his life only hours before the rally and then in the early hours after the event, every window in his car was smashed.

"On Wednesday afternoon [5 February], around 4pm, I was approached by an individual," he said. "The individual threatened my life, as I walked down the street."

He added: "It's been an ongoing issue for the past five months. I've been being intimidated and [had] malicious lies being told".

Mr Doherty told the Irish News there was also "an incident" in a local bar "where men came in and attacked me with hammers... for no reason whatsoever".

After the successful rally where people had come together to oppose racist intimidation, he said, "I was attacked by an individual dressed in black with a mask on".

He noted that his car was also attacked, but said he would not be intimidated.

Within 24 hours BRC said the community had rallied around to foot the repair bill.

"A massive thank you to everyone who has helped and showed solidarity to BRC member Sean, in restoring the family car that was attacked," it said.

"The response from within our community has been overwhelming - in less than 24hrs we have nearly reached our target."