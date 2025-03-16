People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll says he will not be bullied after threatening graffiti appears in west Belfast
People Before Profit's Gerry Carroll said the graffiti, including a target symbol and the initials of a “fringe fascist group” had appeared in Andersonstown.
Mr Carroll said: “These threats are a sign of desperation. The far right are utterly isolated in west Belfast and only dare emerge in the dead of night.
“Thousands of people have joined actions against racism in west Belfast in recent months, and we will do so again. I will not be deterred nor bullied by a pathetic minority who skulk around under cover of darkness.”
He added: “I call on all progressive forces in this city to unite against racism and fascism. In particular, the trade union movement must urgently respond and mobilise its resources against the far-right threat. The far-right offer working class people nothing.
“Their racism has only divided communities and is no different than the sectarianism and discrimination that was meted out to working people here in the north.”
The graffiti says ‘F*** Gerry Carroll’ alongside ‘RAA’ and then shows a crosshair symbol to suggest a gun sight target. RAA might refer to ‘Republicans Against Antifa’, which is a far-right republican faction that opposes an extreme leftist anti-fascist group.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have been made aware of threatening graffiti daubed on a wall in the west Belfast area. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 633 of 16/03/24.”