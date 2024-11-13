'Pet passports' overwhelmingly passed at Westminster - as unionist MPs unite against the law

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unionist MPs have united in opposition to the latest incarnation of the Irish Sea border – new restrictions on the movements of pets and guide dogs – but the new rules passed comfortably in a vote at Westminster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, MPs approved the draft Windsor Framework (Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals) Regulations 2024, with 412 in favour and 16 against.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the new measures “will create obstacles that have not existed for the movement of pets and guide dogs before”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The new rules restrict the free movement of family pets within the UK will also apply to guide dogs, and could see animals quarantined in Belfast if they fail identity or document checks.

TUV leader Jim Allister has secured the backing of unionist MPs to oppose new sea border arrangements which will restrict the movement of pets within the UK.

The regulations – required under the Windsor Framework – mean that pets based in NI can travel to, and return from, GB without needing a pet passport.

However, pets from England, Scotland and Wales will need pet travel documents to be allowed into Northern Ireland, and anyone trying to buy – or rescue – a dog, cat or ferret from Great Britain will be treated as if they are entering the EU and face “full EU third country requirements”.

North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: “I am pleased that having presented the case at the designated legislative committee against the adding of yet another aspect of the Sea Border, a pet and guide dog border, all Unionist MPs combined to force a vote on the issue last night. The vote will take place later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government is trying to pretend that people with Northern Ireland addresses should not be bothered about the arrival of this pet border because it only places a burden on people coming to Northern Ireland with their pets from GB is they have GB addresses but we are one country and what happens in this part of the country impacts what happens in GB and vice versa.

“Significantly, many guide dogs are trained in Northern Ireland.

“The introduction of this border will create obstacles that have not existed for the movement of pets and guide dogs before and which still do not exists if you want to move pets or guide dogs from England to Wales or Scotland to Wales”.