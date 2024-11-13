'Pet passports' overwhelmingly passed at Westminster - as unionist MPs unite against the law
On Wednesday, MPs approved the draft Windsor Framework (Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals) Regulations 2024, with 412 in favour and 16 against.
TUV leader Jim Allister said the new measures “will create obstacles that have not existed for the movement of pets and guide dogs before”.
The new rules restrict the free movement of family pets within the UK will also apply to guide dogs, and could see animals quarantined in Belfast if they fail identity or document checks.
The regulations – required under the Windsor Framework – mean that pets based in NI can travel to, and return from, GB without needing a pet passport.
However, pets from England, Scotland and Wales will need pet travel documents to be allowed into Northern Ireland, and anyone trying to buy – or rescue – a dog, cat or ferret from Great Britain will be treated as if they are entering the EU and face “full EU third country requirements”.
North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: “I am pleased that having presented the case at the designated legislative committee against the adding of yet another aspect of the Sea Border, a pet and guide dog border, all Unionist MPs combined to force a vote on the issue last night. The vote will take place later today.
“The Government is trying to pretend that people with Northern Ireland addresses should not be bothered about the arrival of this pet border because it only places a burden on people coming to Northern Ireland with their pets from GB is they have GB addresses but we are one country and what happens in this part of the country impacts what happens in GB and vice versa.
“Significantly, many guide dogs are trained in Northern Ireland.
“The introduction of this border will create obstacles that have not existed for the movement of pets and guide dogs before and which still do not exists if you want to move pets or guide dogs from England to Wales or Scotland to Wales”.
The rules are the latest manifestation of the Windsor Framework deal.
