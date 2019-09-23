Phil Coulter reveals why he turned down an OBE from Margaret Thatcher

Northern Ireland-born songwriter Phil Coulter has revealed he once turned down Margaret Thatcher’s offer of an Order of the British Empire, stating that it “just didn’t sit comfortably” with him.

The Londonderry composer cited the former prime minister’s handling of the 1981 Maze prison hunger strike as a reason why he chose to “politely decline” the offer.

In an interview with Ryan Tubridy, host of RTE’s Late Late Show, the 77-year-old recalled how he had received a letter from 10 Downing Street saying that then PM Mrs Thatcher was minded to recommend to the Queen that he should be given an OBE.

“Deep down in my heart’s core, I thought, ‘this doesn’t sit comfortably with me’,” Mr Coulter said.

“Maggie Thatcher would not be my favourite politician. Given the way she had reacted throughout the hunger strikes.

“The way she had treated the miners during the miners’ strike.

“For me, accepting an honour from this woman, it would be tantamount to me saying ‘She’s ok by me. I’m on her team.’ And I wasn’t.

“So I thought, my ego was in good enough shape, I don’t need this OBE, so I politely declined.”

His story was greeted by rapturous applause from the audience.

Later, when asked by Mr Tubridy what he made of Boris Johnson, Mr Coulter appeared to ridicule the current prime minister.

In a mock phone conversation between Mr Johnson and Irish PM Leo Varadkar, Mr Coulter – playing the part of the taoiseach – sang: “It’s becoming a farce, I’ve a pain in me neck, with your show and your blow.

“I’m sorry Boris, better Dun an doras (close the door), you’ll have to go.”