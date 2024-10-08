DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended the 7 October Commemoration at Belfast synagogue.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Robinson said: "It is essential that we mark this first anniversary of the brutal and callous terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel on 7th October 2023. For many in Israel, it is 12 months later but life has not moved on as their loved ones are still missing.

"We send our deepest condolences to the hundreds of families who have been left bereaved by this unimaginable atrocity. In the Psalms, we are told, ‘weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning’.

“We are here today because, though many in Israel continue to grieve, we can cling to the promise, and the hope, that dawn will come and that brighter days are still ahead.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the survivors who will carry the physical and mental scars of their ordeal for the rest of their lives.

“And for our part, the Democratic Unionist Party will always defend the right of every individual to live in peace, to feel safe and secure in our community and to practice their faith without fear of persecution. That is true of Israel and our desire for peace in the wider Middle East. Let me be absolutely clear - Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself.”

Former UUP leader Steve Aiken also attended last night’s event.

He said: “I was glad to stand in solidarity with our Jewish friends yesterday at the 7th October Commemoration at Belfast Synagogue. The horrific events of the 7th October, and the despicable rise of antisemitism, especially on this island, needs political leaders to stand against the 'othering' of the Jewish community.

"We must also hold those who support the murderous campaigns of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, to account. That the same people who march and shout slogans calling for the destruction of Israel, whilst ignoring the wars in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan, shows that we all have to be on our guard against the 'useful idiots.

"Those who identify with some victims, but deliberately set out to victim shame Israeli's, just because they are Jewish. Regrettably, unless we continue to be vigilant and call out the vile antisemitism whenever and wherever we see it, the 'never again' of the Holocaust, will become the norm for the people of Israel and Jews everywhere",

1 . 7th October commemoration event at Belfast Hebrew Congregation Unionist political leaders who attended included DUP leader Gavin Robinson and former UUP leader Steve Aiken. Photo: By Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

2 . 7th October commemoration event at Belfast Hebrew Congregation Pictured at the October 7 commemoration were, from left, Former Presbyterian Moderator Ivan Patterson, Rabbi David Kale, Emma Little Pengelly, Friends of Israel NI spokesman Stephen Jaffe and Brian Silvester, Director ICEJ Ireland. Photo: By Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo Sales

3 . 7th October commemoration event at Belfast Hebrew Congregation Pictured are some of the 300 guests having taken their seats just before the commemoration at Belfast Hebrew Congregation. Photo: PM Photo Sales