Picture special: All the best images from the Royal Black Last Saturday parade in Antrim

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 11:21 BST
The Royal Black Institution marked the finale of the parading season with six major Last Saturday demonstrations, also known as Black Saturday.

Organised by County Antrim Grand Black Chapter and hosted by Antrim Royal Black District Chapter 3 involved 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands.

Around 4,500 participants, comprising 2,500 sir knights and 2,000 band members, on parade.

The organisers have confirmed six districts will attend: Lisburn No 1, Ballymena No 2, Antrim No 3, Larne No 4, Ballymoney No 5 and Ballyclare No 6.

Assembling at Fountain Hill, the parade made its way to the demonstration field on the Randalstown Road, starting at 12 noon.

