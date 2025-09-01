Picture special: All the best images from the Royal Black Last Saturday parade in Antrim

Organised by County Antrim Grand Black Chapter and hosted by Antrim Royal Black District Chapter 3 involved 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands.
Around 4,500 participants, comprising 2,500 sir knights and 2,000 band members, on parade.
The organisers have confirmed six districts will attend: Lisburn No 1, Ballymena No 2, Antrim No 3, Larne No 4, Ballymoney No 5 and Ballyclare No 6.
Assembling at Fountain Hill, the parade made its way to the demonstration field on the Randalstown Road, starting at 12 noon.
