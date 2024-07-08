1 .

Sunday marks 26 years since the attention of the world turned to a stretch of previously anonymous road in County Armagh.In 1998, the newly-established Parades Commission ruled the Orange Order should not march down Portadown's Garvaghy Road on the end leg of its annual march from Drumcree Church.About 1,000 police and 1,000 soldiers were deployed to enforce the decision.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Photo: pacemaker