Planned Ireland’s Future summit in Belfast’s Ulster Hall may be met by unionist protests says Jamie Bryson

The loyalist activist was speaking in the wake of the group’s summit in Dublin’s huge 3Arena on Saturday, addressed by speakers including Sinn Fein’s president Mary Lou McDonald to actor James Nesbitt.

Ireland’s Future describes itself as having the following aims: “(a) Promote a Unity Referendum; (b) Advance the arguments that will win that referendum; and (c) Create the conditions that will make a unified Ireland peaceful and prosperous.”

Ireland’s Future stresses that it is non-party political.

It is not entirely clear who finances the group or how it managed to afford booking out the biggest indoor arena on the island of Ireland.

The organisation today announced that it will be staging an event at the Ulster Hall in central Belfast on Wedesday, November 7 at 7pm.

There are no further details yet, such as its speakers.

Mr Bryson, who has been one of the key organisers behind anti-Protocol rallies across Northern Ireland in recent years, said: “Whilst I have not been party to any discussion as to protests at this event, I’d imagine it may well be the case that such a contentious United Ireland rally in the Ulster Hall could well attract protest activity by those opposed to the divisive political agenda being promoted by this group.

“Ireland’s Future is, in the view of many unionists and loyalists, an extremely divisive organisation which is playing a very negative role in stirring up societal instability.”

Mr Bryson added: “I have no doubt that all finances of Ireland’s Future are entirely legal and following all financial reporting requirements, but nevertheless as an exercise in transparency the group should set out for the public which persons or organisation are their main donors.”

Meanwhile Sinn Fein is planning a meeting on Wednesday October 12 at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall Studio from 7pm to 9pm to “hear submissions on aspects of constitutional change”.

This is being done under the auspices of “The Commission on the Future of Ireland”, a party-run body to discuss Irish unity.

As part of this, Sinn Fein is setting up “people’s assemblies”, which itn describes as “an opportunity for citizens to have their say on the future of Ireland; our economy, our constitutional arrangements; political and democratic structures and governance; the role of the Irish government; the rights and equality agenda; the protection of minorities; future economic and public policy models and a future all-island public health service”.

It adds: “The Commission will seek to engage with the protestant, loyalist, and unionist section of our people.”