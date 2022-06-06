Platinum Jubilee: minister’s ‘new friends and great memories’

In a tweet on Monday, he said: “Thank you Northern Ireland. I’ve shared in celebrations in counties Armagh, Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone over the last four days. I head home having made new friends and great memories. #HM70”

He also posted a video message from the front door of Hillsborough Castle, saying: “I would just like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to the people of Northern Ireland for allowing me to share in their community celebrations across Northern Ireland in the celebrations of this historic event.

“I’ve been around attending church services, street parties, community events, tea dances, the whole variety of events that have been on here in Northern Ireland in the last few days.”

Minister of State Conor Burns enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Belfast. Photo: Presseye

Royal Navy vessel HMS Pembroke was also in Northern Ireland or the Jubilee celebrations.

The mines countermeasures ship was docked in Queen’s Quay and hosted a number of guests, including the US Consul General, the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Belfast and celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Under the command of Lieutenant Commander C Chew, the Ship’s Salute was sounded at midday on Saturday to mark the Jubilee.

At Clonevin Army Reserve Centre in east Belfast, the annual Combined Old Soldiers’ Day had a special significance as the veterans recalled being presented with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee medals while serving with the Royal Irish Rangers in Cyprus in 1977.

Major (Rtd) Sheridan, 71, who is originally from Co Kildare, said: “It is a real privilege to be the Parade Commander today, particularly as it coincides with HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It’s incredible to think I was on parade 45 years

ago, during Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee celebrations”.