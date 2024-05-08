Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group caused uproar in February when the men were filmed on stage at the Devenish Bar in Finaghy.

The naked strippers were filmed in widely varying positions performing simulated sex acts with women.

In March the Banville Hotel prompted over 3,000 comments on social media when it announced the strippers would appear there this Saturday night.

The English stripper troop is to appear at the Bannville Hotel in Banbridge this Saturday.

Last week the hotel posted an update to say tickets are still available.

“If you haven't gotten your tickets yet, you're cutting it seriously close. This hugely popular show is almost completely sold out. This is your final warning...”.

It is understood that, unlike the Devenish event, mobile phone filming will be banned in order to prevent negative publicity in the wider media.

However Rev Daniel Henderson from Moneyslane Free Presbyterian Church is organising a protest, which he is promoting on social media.

A flyer has been circulate for a protest against the visit of the Pleasure Boys stripper troop to Banbridge this Saturday.

"We feel it's important to protest because what is going on at the Bannville is a flagrant violation of God's law," he said. "We feel it's a very concerning thing to be happening and that such serious sin must be challenged.

"And we are going to be there on Saturday, God willing, to tell people that they shouldn't be breaking God's law, but also that there is forgiveness in Jesus Christ for all of us as sinners."

He accepted that in 2024, those attending the event will give little credence to his message.

"I understand where people are coming from on that but I believe that all of God's creatures come under God's law," he said. "And therefore as a minister, I am just reminding people who their God is and what their God actually expects, whether they will acknowledge him or not."

Belfast City Council said it is still investigating the Finaghy event; it is understood such acts require special licences from the council in that borough.

The Finaghy event dominated headlines for weeks, with many people offering strong opinions for and against the event.

The strippers’ manager, John Woodward, acknowledged reports that videos of simulated sex from the Finaghy event had damaged the relationships of women appearing in them.

“But these videos that have been circulating have also created a lot of problems for my guys back here [in England],” he told the News Letter.

“The guys are not used to these videos going viral either. And they've all got families and mothers and sisters and whatever, so it's also affected them. I don't think these videos that have gone viral have helped anybody's home life.”

He added: “Yeah, their partners, their mothers, their sisters, they all know what they do. But it's not blasted out on social media.”

The offending video clip only represented 5% of the show, he said. What would normally happen in the finale, he said, was that naked dancers would have a slow dance with a few women on stage. However in Finaghy another 30 or 40 women rushed onto the stage.

"But it does look bad, doesn't it? It does look like there's certain things going on [sex] when there is not."