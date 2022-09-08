PM ‘must help business sector’
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has called on Prime Minister Liz Truss to deliver a package of measures to help businesses in Northern Ireland hit by rising energy prices
Speaking during a visit to Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Mr Murphy said he had heard first hand of the hardship businesses were facing.
He said: “Every day we hear of businesses left with no choice but to cease trading or to compress their opening hours in order to make savings on running costs.
“The unpredictable, crippling energy bills facing our small businesses are not sustainable.”
The Sinn Fein Minister continued: “For months I have been calling on the British Government to intervene to support businesses and their workers.
“Liz Truss must act now before it’s too late for more businesses.
“The Westminster Government must step up and urgently deliver support which makes a real difference.”
Mr Murphy said action should be taken to reduce VAT and duties on fuel and energy bills.
He added: “The reduced VAT for the hospitality sector must also be reinstated to assist these businesses, which were so adversely impacted by the pandemic.
“Given the ever-deepening crisis, more will need to be done to tackle the scale of energy bills expected over the winter months.”
His call for support comes as another energy company announced it was increasing prices with Click Energy, the smallest of five electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, saying it was increasing prices by 28.2% at the start of October, affecting 26,000 customers.