PM ‘must help business sector’

Speaking during a visit to Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Mr Murphy said he had heard first hand of the hardship businesses were facing.

He said: “Every day we hear of businesses left with no choice but to cease trading or to compress their opening hours in order to make savings on running costs.

“The unpredictable, crippling energy bills facing our small businesses are not sustainable.”

Conor Murphy (centre) meeting traders at The Space Market Square, Dungannon, County Tyrone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sinn Fein Minister continued: “For months I have been calling on the British Government to intervene to support businesses and their workers.

“Liz Truss must act now before it’s too late for more businesses.

“The Westminster Government must step up and urgently deliver support which makes a real difference.”

Mr Murphy said action should be taken to reduce VAT and duties on fuel and energy bills.

He added: “The reduced VAT for the hospitality sector must also be reinstated to assist these businesses, which were so adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“Given the ever-deepening crisis, more will need to be done to tackle the scale of energy bills expected over the winter months.”