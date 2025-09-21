Police are again called to DUP conference after Enoch Burke's relatives protest outside their party event at the La Mon hotel

​The family of Enoch Burke were asked to leave the hotel where the DUP conference was taking place.

​The mother, a brother and a sister of the former teacher were told by police that the La Mon hotel did not want them to protest at a door to the premises, inside which the conference was taking place.

Enoch Burke was suspended from a Protestant school in Co Westmeath, then dismissed and later jailed in a row over transgenderism. He cited his Christian beliefs when he refused to use a pupil’s preferred pronouns.

His family have been protesting against DUP politicians for, they allege, promoting pro trans and LGBT policies as Stormont ministers and committee members.

Members of the Burke family, (left to right), Martina, Josiah and Ammi protest outside the DUP party conference at the La Mon Hotel, Belfast. Picture date: Saturday September 20, 2025. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

On Saturday Mr Burke’s mother Martina, his brother Josiah and sister Ammi Burke held placards in La Mon as the main part of the DUP conference was taking place.

Police asked them to leave the La Mon grounds shortly before the DUP leader Gavin Robinson’s speech to the party faithful was about to be delivered.

A video accompanying the internet version of this story will show police officers asking the Burke family to leave. They in response can be seen saying that other police officers the night before, Friday, had said that they could stay there.

And they said that Paul Givan had invited them into the hotel that evening.

Ammi Burke protests outside the DUP party conference at the La Mon Hotel, Belfast. Picture date: Saturday September 20, 2025. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Mr Givan had recorded his encounter with the Burkes when they challenged him at the venue, and said that he was happy to speak to them inside, in a more private area.